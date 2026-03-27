Roman Reigns is the biggest star in WWE right now.

Bigger than CM Punk.

“The OTC” made it clear he sees things that way when promoting his match against “The Best in the World” at WrestleMania 42 during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday evening.

“Phil, most likely you’re asleep right now,” Reigns began in a message aimed directly to Punk. “As you should be, you should be resting up because you need it.”

Reigns continued, “You’re probably a little confused at your old age, you’re probably wondering like, ‘Why is Roman there and I’m here at home?’ That’s because I’m a way bigger star than you. [hysterical laughing].”

Also during the interview, “The Head of the Table” mentioned look-alike Jason Mamoa as someone who would made for a good pro wrestler in WWE.

“When I’m done Jason, it’s all yours,” Reigns said with a smile. “I think he would be great, to be honest. He’s got all of the tools physically, he has a great charisma about him if you’ve ever been around him and he’s eccentric. He’s a little bit different, so I think he would fit in good with us for sure.”

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship is scheduled as one of the main events for WrestleMania 42, which takes place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.