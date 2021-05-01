WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns released a statement via Twitter earlier this morning commenting on his marquee victory over Daniel Bryan on last night’s SmackDown, which means Bryan is now officially gone from the blue-brand. The Tribal Chief says he gave Bryan exactly what he wanted before warning the WWE Universe that it is their time to acknowledge him. Highlights are below.

Tells Daniel Bryan he gave him exactly what he wanted…a reason to leave:

Already putting in the work. Just a few hours removed, Saturday morning. Last night, I achieved greatness once again. As I’m hitting this cardia, I’m sitting here thinking, the whole world should be thanking me. Daniel Bryan, you should be thanking me, bro, for two different reasons. I’m a man of my word. I did what I said I was gonna do. And not only did I give the audience what they need, I got rid of you, I’m driving us forward. I’m taking care of the future and getting rid of the old. I gave you what you wanted. You made it clear. You were looking for that new door. What better way to look for that new one when the old one hits you right in the ass, and that’s what I did. I closed this door on you, so we’re gonna live the show up and win mantra. We will keep putting the work in.

Says the WWE Universe will acknowledge him:

And next Friday on SmackDown, not only do I expect you to acknowledge me — and no, I’m not talking to you, Daniel Bryan, we’re done with you. Go have fun, be a dad, hug a tree, whatever you want to do. So the WWE Universe, some of them call you that. To me, you’re mine. You’re my audience. You’re my people. Not only are you going to acknowledge me on Friday, you’re gonna thank me. I’ll see you in a few.

Hear the champ’s full comments below.

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)