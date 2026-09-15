Roman Reigns appears to have his next challenger lined up for WWE Money In The Bank.

Reigns retained the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City, defeating Penta with a spear.

Following the match, LA Knight confronted Reigns and dropped “The Tribal Chief” with a BFT.

Reigns responded while making his way up the aisle, telling Knight that if he wanted a shot, he could have it. Reigns then said he would see Knight’s “bitch ass” at WWE Money In The Bank in New Orleans.

Despite the post-match exchange, WWE has not yet officially announced Reigns vs. Knight for the event.

WWE Money In The Bank takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.