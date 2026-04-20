The fallout from WrestleMania 42 is already heating up, as two of the night’s biggest winners appear to be on a collision course.

Fresh off his breakout victory over Brock Lesnar on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” Oba Femi didn’t waste any time setting his sights on an even bigger target.

Speaking during the post-show, Femi confidently called out newly crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

“I think tomorrow is a celebration,” Femi said. “I think in the coming weeks is the establishment of a new main event player. And I think at the end of the year, the OTC [Roman Reigns] can get some!”

That got people talking.

Later in the post-show, Reigns made his own appearance, and the crowd made sure Femi’s name stayed part of the conversation. Fans could be heard chanting both for Femi and shouting, “Oba’s gonna kill you!” prompting a direct response from “The OTC.”

“Oba [Femi] had a big night,” Reigns said. “Oba, you gonna kill me? You still seem a little fresh in this business. You did a big thing tonight, but I’ve done that many times. I did that with the title on the line. Let’s see how you do in the Summer, then we’ll see if you can step to the Greatest of All Time.”

Reigns wasn’t done there.

He also addressed the long-standing narrative surrounding his part-time schedule, making it clear that fans should expect to see a lot more of him in the coming months.

“I’m gonna take you all to Monday Night Raw tomorrow night,” Reigns said. “All this part-time crap? We’re gonna fix that. Y’all better make some room, because you’re gonna see my ass all Summer!”

With momentum firmly on his side following his WrestleMania victory, Reigns is advertised for the April 20 episode of Monday Night Raw at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the next chapter in this developing story may begin.