WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has trolled King Baron Corbin in the comments section of a new Instagram post Corbin made.

Corbin took the time to post a selfie from the bushes after falling on his bike this week.

“Would you believe me if I told you I landed in the bushes on purpose? #mtb #santacruzbikes #alafiariverstatepark #wwe,” he wrote as the photo caption.

Reigns responded in the comments and trolled Corbin for some of his SmackDown losses.

He wrote, “On your back… just like at work!”

Reigns’ last singles win over Corbin came inside a Steel Cage at WWE Super ShowDown in February 2020.

You can see their full posts below:

