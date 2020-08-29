Roman Reigns posted on Twitter tonight to express his excitement about his new partnership with Paul Heyman. Reigns wrote, “Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!!” Smackdown ended this week by revealing that Reigns had aligned himself with Heyman to the surprise of everyone. Reigns is facing Braun Strowman and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt this Sunday at Payback from the ThunderDome.

Been waiting on this for a long time. Here we go!! https://t.co/CaZDc2wHKM — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 29, 2020