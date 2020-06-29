Roman Reigns Undergoes Another Lengthy Tattoo Session

Roman Reigns recently underwent another lengthy tattoo session.
As noted back in mid-May at this link, Reigns joined Tampa tattoo artist “Samoan Mike” Michael Fatutoa for a long session to get some new ink done on his back, an apparent extension to the Samoan art on his arm. Fatutoa noted on Instagram a few days ago that Reigns joined him for another ink session.
“…true meaning lay deeply rooted in #aiga whom we draw our strength no matter what life throws at us….. thanx for always being a warrior during our long ass sessions… #loveandrespect my uso @romanreigns #alofaatuuso #tatau #samoantattoo #tat #liaifaiva #polynesiantattoo #wwe #inked,” Mike wrote.
Reigns has been away from WWE action since before WrestleMania 36 due to health concerns he has with working during the coronavirus pandemic as he was left immunocompromised following his battles with leukemia. There is still no word yet on when he will be back.
Below is the full Instagram post from Fatutoa:
View this post on Instagram
…true meaning lay deeply rooted in #aiga whom we draw our strength no matter what life throws at us….. thanx for always being a warrior during our long ass sessions… #loveandrespect my uso🙏🏽@romanreigns #alofaatuuso #tatau #samoantattoo #tat #liaifaiva #polynesiantattoo #wwe #inked
