– As advertised, “The Wise Man” Paul Heyman came to the ring on the January 27 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix to make a WWE 2K25-related announcement. As he stood in the ring on the 1/27 show in Atlanta, GA., he unveiled a massive poster that dropped above the ring showing Roman Reigns as the cover art star for the new WWE 2K25 video game. Paul Heyman is also featured praying in a small shot on the cover as well.

The Head of the Table, the OTC, YOUR Tribal Chief, and #WWE2K25! COVER STAR, ROMAN REIGNS! Please join his #Wiseman, @HeymanHustle, and ACKNOWLEDGE HIM! ☝️ pic.twitter.com/7k3uFuEdZC — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) January 28, 2025

– WWE also unveiled the special “Bloodline Edition” cover art for WWE 2K25. You can check it out below. For the “Deadline Edition” cover art featuring The Undertaker, click here.

Exclusive cover reveal: Announcing the special Bloodline Edition of highly-anticipated #WWE2K25! Welcome to The Island of Relevancy 🩸☝️ @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/f4EDvi8fxi — WWE (@WWE) January 28, 2025

– WWE 2K25 will be out on March 14, but pre-orders will be available starting on January 28. Check out the WWE 2K25 promotional trailer below.

This is HIS ring,

This is HIS WWE,

ACKNOWLEDGE your Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, The OTC, and Rule Beyond The Ring! ☝️ Pre-order TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/FRIKu8m46g — #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) January 28, 2025

– Spots in the 2025 Royal Rumble matches continued to fill up on Monday night. As noted, Logan Paul opened up the show declaring for the Men’s Rumble match. Later in the show, Penta also declared for the Men’s Rumble bout. The first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion Lyra Valkyria also declared for the Women’s Rumble. WWE Royal Rumble 2025 goes down this Saturday, February 1 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

PENTA HAS OFFICIALLY DECLARED HIMSELF FOR THE ROYAL RUMBLE MATCH. THIS RUMBLE IS SO STACKED #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/jRLlHOj5B4 — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) January 28, 2025

– Rhea Ripley posed with hip-hop star Lil Yachty backstage at the 1/27 episode of WWE Raw. Yachty also got involved in the Rey Mysterio vs. Xavier Woods match, joining Woods’ family in wearing “New Day Sucks” t-shirts, which are now on sale at WWE Shop.