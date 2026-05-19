The road to a massive Bloodline showdown took another chaotic turn during the opening segment of this week’s WWE Raw from Greensboro, North Carolina.

An angry Roman Reigns arrived at the arena to confront the fallout from last week, with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce attempting to keep the situation under control. Pearce warned Reigns that Jacob Fatu should be fired following his recent actions, but “The OTC” appeared more focused on getting his hands on Fatu than anything else.

That issue quickly escalated when Jacob Fatu opened the show and called Reigns out to the ring. Before Reigns could respond, Jimmy and Jey Uso confronted Fatu in an effort to calm the situation down, but tensions exploded almost immediately.

After a heated exchange, Fatu attacked both Usos and showcased his dangerous Tongan Death Grip, leading to Reigns finally storming to the ring. The segment broke down into an all-out fight, with Reigns and The Usos eventually overwhelming Fatu with a lengthy three-on-one assault.

Even after being left laid out in the ring, Fatu refused to back down.

Fatu grabbed a microphone and challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat match. Pearce attempted to hold Reigns back, but Reigns snatched the microphone away and officially accepted the challenge, seemingly making the blockbuster match official.

Later in the show, it was announced that Reigns vs. Fatu in Tribal Combat will take place at the upcoming WWE Clash In Italy, with Reigns’ WWE World Heavyweight Championship on-the-line. Also scheduled for the show is Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

WWE Clash In Italy takes place on May 31 from the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 5/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.