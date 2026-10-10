Roman Reigns kicked off WWE Money in the Bank 2026 with a successful title defense, but the action didn’t end when the match was over.

The World Heavyweight Champion retained his title against LA Knight in the opening match of Saturday night’s premium live event at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The bout marked Reigns’ fifth successful defense of the championship, while Knight was making his fifth attempt to capture a WWE World Title.

During the match, Reigns became the first Superstar to kick out of Knight’s B.F.T. finisher. Knight also managed to counter Reigns with a spear of his own, nearly securing the victory.

Reigns ultimately put Knight away after connecting with multiple Superman Punches and a spear to retain the championship.

Following the match, Reigns’ celebration was interrupted when Royce Keys, Bronco Nima, and Lucien Price of 946 appeared in the crowd.

The trio confronted Reigns from a distance before Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa emerged behind them, leading to a wild brawl between 946 and The Bloodline.

The fight spilled through the crowd, into the arena’s bar area, and eventually outside the Smoothie King Center.

Jaida Parker then arrived in an SUV and helped her 946 stablemates escape as The Bloodline looked on.

The post-match confrontation served as a preview of Monday’s WWE Raw, where The Bloodline and 946 are scheduled to collide in a six-man tag team match on October 12.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

ROMAN’S REVENGE ☝️ Roman Reigns RETAINS the World Title! @WWERomanReigns https://t.co/BsgknPev4l — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026

946 is here BUT so is The Bloodline!! 🩸 THE BRAWL IS ON! https://t.co/faMDp5ajlA — WWE (@WWE) October 10, 2026