A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event.

Roman Reigns, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, will face off against LA Knight. The match was arranged after last week’s episode of SmackDown after Knight did a segment with Reigns.

WWE presents the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that will air on Peacock. The pre-show starts at 12pm ET while the main card starts at 1pm ET. Here is the updated card:

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark vs. Raquel Rodriguez