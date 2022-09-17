The match is on.

At today’s press conference held in Las Vegas Logan Paul announced that he will challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal championship at the November 5th Crown Jewel premium live event from Saudi Arabia. The match was made official by Triple H.

The bout was reported to be happening by the wrestling media yesterday, with Paul, Reigns, and WWE confirming today. This will be Paul’s third-ever WWE matchup following his victories at WrestleMania 38 and his big singles-win over The Miz at SummerSlam.

Watch the full press conference below.