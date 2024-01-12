Although the belief was that the top matches at WWE WrestleMania 40 could be Cody Rhodes vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and CM Punk vs. World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, The Rock’s return with the teased match against Reigns has thrown a wrench in those plans.

In the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the match between Reigns and The Rock will not take place at the Elimination Chamber next month in Perth, Australia. There had been rumors of that happening.

This is because Reigns was never scheduled or advertised for the show, and there are currently no plans for him on that date.

Reigns will be defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble.