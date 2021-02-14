On this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown six-competitors were determined for the blue-brand’s upcoming Elimination Chamber matchup at the E.C. pay per view, with the winner going on to face Roman Reigns for the Universal championship later on in the show.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Reigns was originally set to be involved in that matchup, but plans were altered as WWE didn’t want to mirror the same setup as the Raw Elimination Chamber matchup, which does include WWE champion Drew McIntyre.

Appearing for the matchup will be King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, and Cesaro. Speculation is that the Swiss-Superman will emerge victorious and challenge Reigns as a way to help elevate his status with the company, a topic he discussed yesterday during Talking Smack.

Stay tuned.