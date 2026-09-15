Roman Reigns left Mexico City with the WWE World Heavyweight Championship still around his waist.

Reigns successfully defended his title against Penta in the main event of Monday night’s WWE Raw from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, Mexico.

The champion embraced the setting before the match even began, making his entrance in a custom OTC lucha-style mask. Penta received an elaborate entrance of his own, complete with a large headdress and pyro, before Alicia Taylor handled the championship introductions.

Penta gave Reigns all he could handle once the bell rang. After overcoming Reigns’ early power advantage, Penta connected with a handstand kick before later taking out the champion with a springboard clothesline and tope con hilo.

Reigns eventually slowed Penta’s momentum and took control, but Penta continued to fight back. He connected with a reverse Sling Blade, Backstabber and tornado DDT before using The Sacrifice on Reigns’ arm.

Reigns blocked an attempted Penta Driver and answered with a uranage for a near fall. Later, Reigns powerbombed Penta onto the English announce desk as the champion continued to wear down his challenger.

The closing stretch featured several close calls for Penta. He blocked a Superman Punch and hit the Penta Driver for two before Reigns answered with a Superman Punch of his own. Penta then avoided a Spear and connected with a Mexican Destroyer, only for Reigns to quickly recover and hit a Spear for another two-count.

Reigns then grabbed a microphone and told the Mexico City crowd to acknowledge him before attempting another Spear. Penta stopped him.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/14/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Penta has the OTC on the ropes 👀@PENTAELZEROM pic.twitter.com/qmLKwCUzZc — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026

Roman Reigns said NOPE ❌ pic.twitter.com/STNvJXyS3p — WWE (@WWE) September 15, 2026