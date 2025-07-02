Although Roman Reigns has been out of the WWE spotlight for some time, he’s been celebrating a major personal milestone.

According to a recent Q&A update from WrestleVotes, Reigns and his wife, Galina Becker, have welcomed a new addition to their family. The report noted,

“By the way, congratulations to Roman Reigns. He just had another baby. Good stuff there.”

This marks the sixth child for Reigns and Becker, who have been married since 2014. The couple already shares a daughter, Joelle, born in 2007, twin sons born in 2016, and another set of twin boys born in 2020. In keeping with their usual privacy, they’ve chosen not to reveal details about their newest child.

Reigns has been on hiatus since the RAW after WrestleMania 41, where he was ambushed by Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. However, his name has reportedly come up in recent WWE creative meetings, signaling that a return may be on the horizon.

Brock Lesnar has been absent from WWE programming for nearly two years, but a new photo making the rounds online proves that “The Beast Incarnate” is still in peak physical condition.

Lesnar was recently spotted at a gym, where he posed for a picture with a fan. The image quickly went viral on social media, showcasing the former WWE Champion looking more jacked than ever.

This marks one of the few times Lesnar has been seen publicly since his name surfaced in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit involving Vince McMahon. WWE has kept him off television as legal proceedings continue.

It’s not his only public appearance this year—back in February, Lesnar was seen dining at a steakhouse in Austin, Texas. When approached about a potential WWE return, he offered a vague but intriguing response – “We’ll see.”

Lesnar’s last WWE match took place at SummerSlam 2023, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. While his future in the company remains unclear, his impressive physical condition suggests he could step back into the ring at a moment’s notice.