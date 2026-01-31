Drew McIntyre or CM Punk better watch out.

“The OTC” is coming!

Roman Reigns is on his way to “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

The WWE legend won the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh premium live event on Saturday, January 31, in Saudi Arabia.

Men’s Royal Rumble Match

It’s main event time!

Following some ad breaks and video packages for WWE Backlash and WWE Elimination Chamber, we return inside the massive Saudi stadium for our final match of the evening. WWE ring announcer Mark Nash handles the introduction of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

Oba Femi’s theme hits and out comes the former WWE NXT World Champion in the Number 1 spot in the men’s Rumble. Out in the number two spot is Bron Breakker. As Breakker is coming to the ring, he is attacked by someone wearing all black and a hoodie covering their face.

Breakker is beaten down and hit with a Stomp, and then the bell sounds when he is thrown into the ring. Femi immediately throws Breakker out of the ring. He literally lasted all of a couple of seconds due to the attack at the hands of the mystery man. Paul Heyman is losing his mind.

The countdown clock appears and winds down. The buzzer sounds. Coming out as the third entrant is Solo Sikoa. Moments later, Rey Mysterio comes out as number four. He gets in some offense and then the buzzer sounds to bring out the fifth entrant, which is Rusev.

Rusev is almost immediately eliminated. Sikoa gets eliminated by Femi as well. Mysterio hits a 6-1-9 on the big man. Femi no-sells it and attacks Rey, quickly eliminate him for his fourth elimination. He now stands in the ring alone waiting as the sixth entrant comes out, Matt Cardona.

Within seconds, Cardona is beaten down and thrown out by Femi. The buzzer sounds again and out comes the seventh entrant in the Men’s Rumble, Damian Priest. Je’Von Evans comes out at number eight and gets in some offense. The number nine entrant, Mr. Iguana, comes out next.

The countdown clock hits again after two minutes of bad jokes and quips from the commentary team about Mr. Iguana. Out at number ten is another former WWE NXT World Champion, Trick Williams. Fans loudly chant “Whoop that Trick!” as he comes to the ring. Trick quickly eliminates Mr. Iguana.

Out next comes the eleventh entrant, Cody Rhodes. His familiar theme hits and the crowd erupts as “The American Nightmare” gets the pyro treatment for his walk to the ring, similar to Rhea Ripley in the Women’s Rumble match that kicked off today’s show.

Rhodes lands a punch to Wiliams and catches Evans with a power slam. Rhodes slugs it out with Femi in the middle of the ring. El Grande Americano is number 12. Americano dumps Evans on the top rope. El Grande Americano Original is number 13.

Americano and Americano Original point at each other in the middle of the ring before Americano Original delivers a gorgeous German suplex to Americano. Americano Original eliminates Americano, but Williams quickly eliminates Americano Original as well.

Rhodes follows up by eliminating Williams, and we’re back down to Femi, Priest, Evans, and Rhodes. Royce Keys, formerly known as Powerhouse Hobbs, makes his WWE debut as entrant number 14. Keys delivers a running powerslam to Priest and eliminates him.

Rhodes squares off with Keys, but Keys quickly drops him. Austin Theory is number 15. Theory works over Evans in the corner as Femi and Keys double team Rhodes. Bronson Reed is number 16. Reed heads up top and delivers a Tsunami to Evans.

Ilja Dragunov is number seventeen. Dragunov heads straight for Rhodes and tosses him onto the apron while Reed works over Femi in the corner. La Parka is eighteenth. La Parka levels Dragunov but gets dropped by Keys. Dragon Lee is number 19.

Lee squares off with Dragunov and drops him with an inverted tilt-a-whirl DDT. Logan Paul is number 20. LA Knight makes his surprise return as number 21. He immediately makes an impact, eliminating some members of The Vision, leaving only Logan as the remaining member.

The countdown clock appears again and when the buzzer sounds, out at number 22 comes Brock Lesnar. Paul Heyman comes out with him. Lesnar makes a big impact straight out of the gate. He and Femi end up as the only two men standing at one point, for a cool stare down moment like Lesnar and Gunther had in the past.

The Miz comes out in the number 23 spot. The Miz gets in the ring, but then slides right out when he sees Brock Lesnar and Oba Femi waiting. Everyone attacks Lesnar and Femi. Dragunov starts to chop Lesnar, but Lesnar absorbs the pain and eliminates him. Dragunov has been eliminated.

Lesnar hits Rhodes with a German Suplex before hitting The Miz with one. It’s back to Lesnar vs. Femi! The clock counts down before anything happens. In at 24 comes Rey Fenix. He goes for a springboard crossbody, but Lesnar catches him and slams him down.

Lesnar then grabs Oba Femi and hits him with a German Suplex. Lesnar grabs Fenix and hits him with an F5 before sending him over the top rope. Fenix has been eliminated. Lesnar ducks a clothesline from Femi and taunts him. Femi ducks a clothesline and takes Lesnar down.

Femi nearly eliminates Paul and tries to pull his hands off. Lesnar then eliminates Femi. Femi has been eliminated. Lesnar grabs Paul and sends him flying with a massive German Suplex. In at No. 25 comes ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso. He makes his way to the ring through the crowd.

In the ring, Rhodes and Knight team up to eliminate Lesnar. As Jey Uso gets to the ringside, he high-fives some fans. Uso gets in the ring and superkicks Miz. Uso then runs it back and starts the YEET’s up again. His cousin, Roman Reigns, comes in next at number 26.

Fireworks go off all around the stadium. Reigns gets in the ring and stares at his cousin. Reigns suggests they run it back. Uso goes to run it back, but Reigns stops him with an uppercut. Reigns hits Evans with a Sambo Suplex. Reigns hits Miz with a Superman Punch.

Paul also eats a Superman Punch. Reigns hits Miz with a Spear before eliminating him. Rhodes and Reigns prepare to square off in a rematch from WrestleMania 39 and 40. In at number 27 comes Jacob Fatu. Rhodes looks conflicted before trying a suicide dive on Fatu.

Fatu punches him and grabs him at ringside. Fatu sends Rhodes into the steps and the ring post. Fatu gets Rhodes in the ring and continues to attack him. Evans attacks Fatu, but Fatu sends him sky high into the air and hits a Samoan Drop! Fatu turns and sees Reigns waiting for him.

Rhodes attacks Fatu from behind and stares at Reigns again. Uso attacks Rhodes from behind. Reigns and Uso hit Rhodes with the 1D. Reigns stomps away at Paul before attacking Knight. In at number 29 comes Randy Orton. The crowd sings along as he hits the ring.

Moments later, the countdown clock appears for the final time, and out comes “The Career Killer” Gunther for the second time this evening. He enters the ring with a noticeable limp as the 30th and final entrant in the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble match. It’s time for the remaining competitors to fight to a finish.

Things dwindle down to the final four, which are Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Gunther and Logan Paul. Paul and Orton end up getting eliminated, leaving it to the final two, Reigns and Gunther. They milk the moment and then begin getting after it, trading punches. In the end, Reigns gets the elimination for the win. Thanks for joining us!

Winner of the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble: Roman Reigns