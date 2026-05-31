Roman Reigns remains the WWE World Heavyweight Champion after surviving Jacob Fatu in a hard-hitting Tribal Combat main event at WWE Clash In Italy.

The first-ever WWE Premium Live Event in Italy closed with Reigns defending his title against “The Samoan Werewolf” in a bout filled with weapons, brawling around the arena, and multiple momentum swings before “The OTC” ultimately stood tall.

Following their respective ring entrances and introductions from Alicia Taylor, the match got underway with both men trading control early. Reigns initially slowed things down with a side headlock, but Fatu quickly answered with his trademark power offense, including a spinning elbow and an attempted Tongan Death Grip that forced the champion to retreat to the floor.

That only intensified the action.

Fatu launched himself through the ropes with a suicide dive and proceeded to take the fight all around ringside. The challenger hurled Reigns into barricades, railings, and various arena structures as the two battled through the crowd-adjacent area. Reigns fired back by sending Fatu into a concession stand before the fight eventually returned toward the ring.

The Tribal Combat stipulation came into play as weapons began appearing. Reigns introduced a table into the match, while Fatu countered by bringing the steel ring steps into the ring. Moments later, Reigns used the steps as a weapon, tossing them onto Fatu before connecting with a Drive-By that sent the challenger crashing into the ring post.

Back inside the ring, Reigns looked to take control with a clothesline and a big boot, but Fatu refused to stay down. The challenger responded with a series of impactful strikes, a senton, a splash, and a crushing running hip attack in the corner that had the champion in serious trouble.

A near-fall followed after Reigns connected with a Superman Punch, but Fatu kicked out and continued to push forward. Fatu later trapped Reigns in the Tongan Death Grip and appeared to be gaining the upper hand until the champion countered with another Superman Punch during a dive attempt, leaving both men down on the floor.

The closing stretch saw the action become increasingly frantic as both competitors traded offense in a dramatic back-and-forth exchange.

In the end, Reigns found another gear.

“The OTC” blasted Fatu with a Spear and followed up with additional Spears during the final sequence, finally putting away “The Samoan Werewolf” to score the decisive victory and retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the night’s main event.

After the match, The Usos made their way to the ring and ceremonially placed the Ula Fala around Reigns’ neck. The champion then turned his attention toward Solo Sikoa and The MFTs, who were shown watching from ringside, making it clear that their issues are far from over.

As Reigns headed to the back, cameras focused on Fatu staring toward Sikoa and The MFTs, teasing further developments within the fractured Bloodline story.

Commentary then reminded viewers of the stipulation attached to Fatu’s loss, noting that he will be required to acknowledge Reigns as his Tribal Chief on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw from Turin, Italy.

The show went off the air with Reigns standing tall as champion and the next chapter of the Bloodline saga already set in motion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.