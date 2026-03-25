“The OTC” does things in style.

And money is no object.

Roman Reigns wore an expensive garment for his explosive main event segment with CM Punk and The Usos on the March 23 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

According to a report released by Complex Style, “The Original Tribal Chief” was sporting a pricey jacket for his promo battle, which got physical (after he took his jacket off, of course), with “The Best in the World.”

A size large jacket in the style that Reigns wore on 3/23 is currently listed on Farfetch for $1,979. A medium will set buyers back $2,610.

That’s no chump change.

Unless you sit at “The Head of the Table” for an international mega-business like WWE.

Roman Reigns is scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in one of the main events at WrestleMania 42, which goes down on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.