Put some respect on his name.

Because he is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

During the post-WWE Money In The Bank 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Monday night, June 9, R-Truth made his return to the show following his surprise comeback at Saturday night’s premium live event.

Following a promo segment involving Becky Lynch, Lyra Valkyria and the returning Bayley, as Michael Cole and Wade Barrett were on-camera at the commentary desk wrapping things up, they were cut off by R-Truth.

Truth hopped up on the commentary desk after coming through the crowd and hopping the barricade. While wearing the same sweater and hoodie from this past Saturday night, he pulled the hood off and thanked fans for using their voice to get him back. He says he’s here because of all of the fans.

As he continued to speak, he mentioned how R-Truth is great, and he likes him just like all of the fans do, but he can be a little too funny sometimes. He said people seem to think he is a gimmick. He asks the fans if they think he is, too. They say no. Truth then pulls out a pair of scissors and begins chopping large locks of his hair off.

Truth wrapped things up by saying R-Truth has set the truth free. He has set Ron Killings free. “That’s the whole truth and nothing but the truth, now put some respect on my name!”

We respect you, Ron Killings! And that’s the truth!