Ron Killings is always thinking.

And that’s the truth!

During an interview with “Casual Conversations with The Classic,” R-Truth revealed an idea he has for a new WWE faction consisting of himself and the former Terror Twins duo of Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest.

When asked if he has ever had the urge to tell Ripley and Priest “I told you so” regarding them both ending up on the outs with The Judgment Day faction, Killings replied, “No, you never look back. You can’t go forward if you look back.”

Truth continued, “Imagine me, Damian, and Rhea now? That’s what I look forward to, The Terror Triplets. The Three T’s! We just made the name right there. The Three T’s!”