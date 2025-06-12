On Monday’s WWE Raw, R-Truth took a dramatic step in reinventing himself, cutting off his signature braids and declaring that he’s now going by his real name, Ron Killings.

Killings addressed the moment during an appearance on Busted Open Radio, responding to Bully Ray’s take. The WWE Hall of Famer had commented that once the braids were gone, he didn’t want to hear Killings refer to himself as “Truth” ever again.

“Who the f**k he talking to? Who is he telling me who I am? I know who I am,” Killings said. “I’m protecting him. Everybody has somebody trying to tell them who the f**k they are. I know who I am. I not the nice (guy). I’m driving now!”

Killings continued, “Don’t let nobody tell you who you are. You know you better than anybody. I know me better than anybody. They better put some respect on my name. I am the truth. How are you gonna tell me why I cut my hair? I do what I want to do. It ain’t that nice time no more. I won’t be taken advantage of no more. Things are going to change around here. I’m driving now.”

From there, the former R-Truth would go on to talk about how he feels more alive than ever right now.

“I don’t think people really understand,” he said. “You’re gonna have a lot of people give their input and think they are the maestro of your life, emotions, and thoughts. Ain’t nobody the maestro of me or for me. I do me. I wish you would. I feel different. I feel more alive than I have ever felt. I’m driving now. Y’all can tell everybody that.”

Here's how @RonKillings responded to our video LIVE on Busted Open 😳😳😳 https://t.co/hWL7GSzsux pic.twitter.com/rKsrhGFzbV — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) June 12, 2025

