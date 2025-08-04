Ron Killings caught a lot of people off-guard when he stood on the commentary desk on the June 9 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw and cut his hair off in front of the world.

During a recent appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show for an in-depth interview, Ron “R-Truth” Killings spoke about the decision to cut his hair off, the reaction he got from Paul “Triple H” Levesque when he first brought it up, and what inspired the decision to do it in the first place.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the decision to cut his hair off on WWE Raw, and Triple H’s reaction when he brought it up: “Nobody knew about it except, I asked Triple H that day. He did a double take, ‘What did you say?’ It’s business. That was my trademark. Life is all about, we live, we learn, we evolve and adapt. ‘That’s your trademark. Why do you want to do it?’ I said, ‘It’s time.’ We don’t have nothing but time for time. We have to make time for time. I said, ‘It’s time. Can I do it tonight. I want to do it on TV.’ ‘Why?’ ‘I feel I need to do it.’ You know when it’s time. DeMario, he was like, ‘Bro, they just told me to get you some scissors, what are you doing?’ The look he gave me. He didn’t believe I was going to do it. When I did it, when I knew I was going to do it, that ain’t where my powers are. I saw somebody post, ‘He lost his powers.’ That’s bullshit. My essence is being me. They fell in love with me, not this hair. This is me. This hair is just to let y’all know, ‘I don’t need that. That doesn’t represent who I am.’ It gave you a visual of who I look like, but they fell in love with me. It was me proving myself. ‘I don’t need this. I just need y’all and I’m back because of y’all.’ We’re fitting to reinvent, adapt, and drive.”

On when he realized he was going bald, prompting the decision to cut his hair off: “It had to be done to prepare me for where I want to be at mentally, physically, spiritually, emotionally. It was time. I was going bald anyway [Laughs]. I was going bald. Now, we’re going to flip it, this is Ron Killings. R-Truth has been nice to y’all. It took me to read a couple of DMs. I saw one tweet that said, ‘It’s time to cut the dreads.’ I ain’t looking at him. When I saw that girl say, ‘Boo boo, we’re still gonna love you. You got three dreads hanging on by a thread.’ That took me out. I had to go re-evaluate myself. The straw that broke the camel’s back, I did Chris Van Vliet’s show. They had the light shining on me. I’m laughing. When I watched the tape back, that’s when I said, ‘Ah shit, Chris set me up. He got me.’ You could see where the hair was trying to grow back, but the other one was, ‘I’m outta here, see ya.’ I did go to Hunter and he gave me the double take and was like, ‘You gonna cut it?’ ‘It’s time.’ I looked at Road Dogg and he said, ‘I saw my hair in the monitor and I knew it was time.’ I said, ‘I did an interview with Chris, I saw my hair, it’s time.’ It took all I had to come and tell you that. I just wanted to tell you, ‘I want to cut my hair, but if I gotta be real about it, it’s time. I have spots. I’ve seen the memes. It’s time.’ What better place than national television?”

