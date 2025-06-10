Just days after Ron Killings made his return at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, it was reported that it was WWE President Nick Khan who personally reached out and negotiated Killings’ new deal.

On Tuesday, Killings appeared to confirm the story through a social media post, expressing gratitude and saying that Khan “allowed R-Truth to be set free.”

How? = YOU… Yall brought me back!!They heard, listened, felt, and understood. Thank you @TripleH👈🏾 @WWE and man… thank you Nick Khan for allowing R-Truth to set me free!!! Im driving now…I AM Ron KILLINGS I AM THE TRUTH THE WHOLE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH, Now put some… — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 10, 2025

Speaking of Ron Killings, he isn’t searching for a new theme song.

After his return, renowned producer Metro Boomin offered to create a new entrance theme for Killings. However, Killings respectfully declined, choosing to stick with his iconic “What’s Up” track.

🙌🏾🙏🏾 I appreciate you my dawg!! Huge fan! What’s up ain’t broken, I wanna keep it, Fans and people know it soon as it hits!! Check out my music with @JTRX44 Under Ron Killings… R-Truth ain’t drivin now… I am — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) June 10, 2025

On Monday, Fightful Select reported a creative pitch involving Sheamus and Drew McIntyre’s tag team, the Banger Bros, which included the introduction of a “Banger Bro Bus.”

Now, Sheamus has responded.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the Celtic Warrior acknowledged the report and declared that the Banger Bros Bus is officially stopping. He wrote,

RIP Banger Bros.. the bus stops here 🚍