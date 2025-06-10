Prior to Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Triple H took to Twitter to post a photo of himself with Ron “R-Truth” Killings, who made a shocking return at the 2025 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. You can check that out below:

Metro Boomin is ready to make some magic with Ron Killings.

Following R-Truth’s emotional return at WWE Money in the Bank 2025, Metro Boomin revealed on social media that the moment moved him to tears. Now, the chart-topping producer wants to be part of Killings’ next chapter — specifically by creating his new entrance theme.

Taking to Twitter, Metro tagged Triple H and WWE, writing, “I beg,” making it clear that he’s eager to get in the studio with the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

John Bradshaw Layfield is thrilled to see Ron Killings, better known as R-Truth, back in WWE following a whirlwind week of uncertainty. After Killings shared on June 1 that his WWE contract would not be renewed, fans and peers alike rallied behind him. That support culminated in a surprise return at Money in the Bank 2025, where Truth made a shocking appearance by attacking John Cena during the main event.

Speaking on the latest episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL opened up about the unexpected comeback. He said,

“I was shocked but thrilled. I have no idea what really happened. People are debating whether it was all part of the plan or not — and honestly, I couldn’t care less. It made for a great moment. Fans wanted him back, and when he showed up, he got a monster reaction. Sounds like he signed a great deal, and I’m really happy for him. He belongs in WWE. He’s easily one of the best characters the company has had in the last 30 years.”

Triple H addressed Truth’s return during the post-Money in the Bank press conference, saying it was “all part of the show.” JBL, however, remains skeptical of these media events. He said,

“I hate those press conferences. They just don’t work for wrestling. You’re either in character or you’re not — you can’t juggle both. It’s awkward. I get what Triple H is trying to do, keeping the mystique alive, but I’m not a fan of that format.”

Ultimately, JBL sees Killings’ return as a powerful moment — not just for fans, but for the man himself. He stated,

“This is his 17th straight year on the WWE roster. At some point, every performer wonders if what they do really matters. Then something like this happens. The fans chant ‘We want Truth,’ and the entire industry stands up for him. That’s special. Not everyone gets to experience that kind of love while they’re still active. He did — and that’s really cool.”