– After cutting his hair live on WWE Raw this past Monday night in Phoenix, AZ., Ron Killings, formerly known as R-Truth, showed off his new look on social media.

– Mr. Iguana spoke during a recent interview about how he has heard due to his strong merchandise potential, he will be skipping the traditional WWE NXT entrance in favor of a direct WWE main roster debut.

“They told me, ‘You’re not going through NXT — you’re heading straight to the main roster,'” Iguana said. “‘We need you here because your shirt is the top seller in WWE, and you’re also the fastest rising star when it comes to action figures and trading cards.'”