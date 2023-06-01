Ron Simmons is getting honored for his historic pro wrestling career.

The former world champion, who is best known for his run in WWE, will be receiving the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 2023 Lou Thez/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. The Cauliflower Alley club issued the following press release announcing all the details. You can check that out below.

Ron Simmons Named the Cauliflower Alley Club’s 2023 Lou Thesz / Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree The Cauliflower Alley Club (CAC) is delighted to announce Ron Simmons as the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Lou Thesz/ Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award. This distinguished honor celebrates Simmons’ extraordinary contributions to the wrestling industry, his exemplary sportsmanship, and his remarkable journey from the football field to becoming a wrestling legend. Simmons, known for his formidable presence and unparalleled athleticism, began his illustrious career as a standout football player before transitioning into the world of professional wrestling. As a defensive tackle for Florida State University, Simmons earned widespread acclaim as a dominant force on the gridiron. His tenacity and skill propelled him to achieve notable milestones, including consensus All-American status and the prestigious Lombardi Award, bestowed upon the nation’s top collegiate lineman or linebacker.

Simmons is recognized by WWE as the first black world champion for his title run in WCW. He was also a multi-time tag champion, the leader of the Nation of Domination, and a WWE Hall of Famer.