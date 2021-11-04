During his appearance on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Ron Simmons spoke on his approach to handling racism during his time in the business. Here’s what he had to say:

It all goes back to ‘hey, I’m very thankful for the way that I did it along the way.’ I’m often asked a lot about racism and coming up with racism along the way. Of course I encountered racism along my way there. But guess what? I handled it the way it should be handled, I handled it right then and there. I didn’t need the audience to know what I was going through. I took care of matters right there, because if you take care of it and handle it with the person right in front of you, it will carry itself throughout life. I didn’t need an audience for that. Secondly, if I’m going to do this, I’m going to do it the right way. As I’ve gone through my life, I’ve never had to pull the race card out of my pocket and play it. To me, as a man, if I couldn’t earn your respect as a man, then I didn’t want it and I didn’t need it, okay? I didn’t have to pull that out. I was going to do it the right way, and if I failed at doing it my way, then it’s not for me. So along the way, I did it the right way. So when I look at myself in the mirror, I feel absolutely proud of the way I’ve done it and the things that I’ve accomplished. Cause I did it the right way.