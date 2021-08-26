WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons recently appeared on the Virtual Highspots Wrestling Network for a signing and to give an update on his book, which he says was delayed due to COVID. He also explains why he’s a big fan of current WWE superstar, AJ Styles. Highlights are below.

Gives an update on his book:

I have actually [thought of writing a book] and I got started on it then this worldwide COVID thing hit and that kind of put it on hold but, it’s coming brother. Thanks for asking.

Says he’s a big fan of AJ Styles:

Well you know what? I think I kind of like watching AJ Styles because he knows how to blend in something with the old style, telling a story which they’ve gotten away from doing. I kinda like to watch him. He knows when to do certain things in the ring. I like the way he’s working.

