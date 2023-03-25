After much speculation, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are now official for WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX saw Shotzi and Natalya defeat Lacey Evans and Xia Li to qualify for the WrestleMania 39 Showcase Fatal 4 Way for the women’s division. The match was watched from ringside by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, who qualified last week by defeating Emma and Tegan Nox.

After the match, Rousey and Baszler confronted the other two teams. Rousey, who confirmed today that she has an elbow injury, came out with a brace on her arm. She and Baszler then revealed that they were also added to the WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way.

The final team will be determined on Monday’s go-home RAW or next Friday’s go-home SmackDown, but the teams have not been announced as of this writing. It’s rumored that Carmella and Chelsea Green will be the final team, or perhaps Green and Piper Niven.

WWE WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Below is the current card:

Host: The Miz

America The Beautiful singer for Night 1: Becky G

America The Beautiful singer for Night 2: Jimmie Allen

CONFIRMED MATCHES:

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns (c)

WWE United States Title Match

John Cena vs. Austin Theory (c)

Match will kick off Night 1.

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Asuka vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Triple Threat for the WWE Intercontinental Title

Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. GUNTHER (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens vs. The Usos (c)

Hell In a Cell

Finn Balor vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Rumored to be The Demon vs. Brood Edge.

Men’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

The Viking Raiders vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Alpha Academy vs. The Street Profits

Women’s Tag Team Fatal 4 Way

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya and Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler vs. TBD

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins (Night 1)

Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY) vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch & WWE Hall of Famer Lita

RUMORED MATCHES:

Bobby Lashley vs. Bray Wyatt

