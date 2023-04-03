Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler get their hands raised at WrestleMania 39.

The former champions defeated Natalya & Shotzi, Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez, and Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green in the Womeen’s WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4 Way tag team contest at night two of the Showcase of the Immortals, which is potentially setting them up for a future women’s tag team title matchup.

The match saw every woman get a chance to shine, except for Rousey who was limited due to her previously sustained elbow injury. Despite her limitations, the Baddest Woman on the Planet locked Shotzi in her signature armbar submission and Shotzi tapped out giving the former MMA fighters the win.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Which team will win the Women's #WrestleMania Showcase Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match tonight? pic.twitter.com/LnAci2pZAN — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2023

Full results to night two of WrestleMania 39 can be found here.