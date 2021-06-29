Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne are expecting a baby girl.

As we’ve noted, Rousey revealed back in April that she found out she was pregnant with the couple’s first child in January. In an update, Rousey and Browne released the following YouTube video today to announce the gender of their baby.

“Our gender reveal is finally here,” Rousey said while walking at their Browsey Acres farm in Oregon. “We didn’t want to do anything that would set hundreds of acres ablaze, or thousands, even. Some people are idiots. We didn’t want to do that, so we’re keeping it simple, we’re keeping it safe, we’re keeping it Browsey Acres style…”

That’s when the video displayed an ultrasound photo, and revealed that the happy couple is expecting a baby girl later this year. The video then shows a few bloopers before wrapping up.

WWE congratulated Rousey and Browne on their website, writing, “‘The Baddest Baby on the Planet’ will be… a girl! In a short and sweet YouTube video shot on their farm, former Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and her husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, revealed they are welcoming a baby girl into the world later this year. Congratulations to the happy couple!”

Stay tuned for more on Rousey. You can see her gender reveal video below:

