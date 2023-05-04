WWE’s Ronda Rousey has been announced for FOX’s new “Stars on Mars” unscripted series.

“Stars on Mars” will premiere on Monday, June 5 at 8pm ET, and will run for one hour. The show will see 12 celebrities “colonize, compete and conquer” the red planet until there is one victorious space invader. Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer William Shatner will host.

Rousey will be joined by Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter.

Rousey was drafted to RAW with Shayna Baszler in the WWE Draft this week.

Below is a promo for “Stars on Mars” along with the full announcement issued today by FOX:

3… 2… 1… LIFT OFF! FOX LAUNCHES 12 CELEBRITIES TO THE RED PLANET ON THE NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES “STARS ON MARS,” DEBUTING MONDAY, JUNE 5 ON FOX The 12 Stars Are Lance Armstrong, Natasha Leggero, Marshawn Lynch, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Adam Rippon, Ronda Rousey, Tom Schwartz, Richard Sherman, Tinashe, Porsha Williams Guobadia, Tallulah Willis and Ariel Winter FOX announces the 12 fearless celebrities who will pack their bags and prepare for launch to the red planet as crew members on Stars on Mars, an out-of-this-world new unscripted series, premiering Monday, June 5 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. This summer, professional athletes, reality world megastars, triumphant entrepreneurs, renowned television and film actors, uproarious comedians and trailblazing entertainers will colonize, compete and conquer “Mars” until there is one victorious space invader, who will claim the title of “the brightest star in the galaxy.” Celebrities will ditch their jerseys, business suits and red carpet gowns for the ultimate attire – an astronaut suit. Once on “Mars,” this group of stars will receive interstellar assignments from legendary actor and Star Trek icon William Shatner, who serves as Mission Control. Colonizing Mars could be our future… let’s send them first! Meet the 12 crewmates joining Stars on Mars: · Former Professional Road-Racing Cyclist and Investor Lance Armstrong · Comedian, Actress and Writer Natasha Leggero · Former Super Bowl Champion, Community Advocate and Entrepreneur Marshawn Lynch · Widely known Comedic Actor Christopher Mintz-Plasse · Olympic Figure Skater and TV Personality Adam Rippon · Professional Wrestler and UFC champion, Olympic Medalist and Actress Ronda Rousey · Television Personality and Restaurateur Tom Schwartz · Sports Analyst and Professional Football Player Richard Sherman · Multi-Platinum-Certified POP & R&B Disruptor, Singer, Songwriter and Dancer Tinashe · Television Personality, Actress and Author Porsha Williams Guobadia · Entrepreneur and Artist Tallulah Willis · SAG Award-Winning Actress and Producer Ariel Winter This summer, adventurous celebrities prepare for take-off to the red planet, where they will live, eat, sleep, strategize and bond with each other in the same space station. During their stay, they will be faced with authentic conditions that simulate life on Mars, and they must use their brains and brawn – or maybe just their stellar social skills – to outlast the competition and claim the title of “brightest star in the galaxy.” The celebrities will compete in missions and will vote to eliminate one of their crewmates each week, sending them back to Earth. Cue the intergalactic alliances and rivalries. Stars on Mars will send these famous rookie space travelers where no one has gone before and reveal who has what it takes to survive life on “Mars.” Stars on Mars is produced by Eureka Productions, a Fremantle company. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and Eden Gaha serve as executive producers, along with Charles Wachter, serving as executive producer and showrunner. Stars on Mars is an original format created by Chris Culvenor of Eureka Productions. Fremantle has international distribution rights to the Stars on Mars format.

