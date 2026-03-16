Things just got a bit more ‘rowdy’ in All Elite Wrestling.

Following ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm’s victory over Marina Shafir at the AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view on Sunday night, March 15, a familiar face to UFC and WWE fans made their debut.

UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Women’s Champion ‘Rowdy’ Ronda Rousey made her All Elite Wrestling debut.

Rousey came to the ring went face-to-face with the top dog in the women’s scene in AEW, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. The two had to be pulled apart by a ton of security. Shafir laid Storm out and she and Rousey left together, as Mina Shirakawa checked on Storm.

As noted, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to make her MMA fighting return against Gina Carano in a special Netflix event promoted by Jake Paul on May 16.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.