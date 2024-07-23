Ronda Rousey shares her thoughts about the state of women’s wrestling in WWE.

The former UFC and WWE champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with TV Insider, where she expressed the importance of female representation in the sport. Rousey begins by recalling the steps forward WWE had been taking to highlight its female competitors.

I saw a post from Nattie the other day that they had a card or half of the matches on the card were women. That was the last real hurdle for us to get to,” Rousey said. “To have equal representation in the programming time. I’m sure the matches themselves didn’t get the time the men got for the most part, but all these steps forward make it so much easier for those after us to continue to start where we left off rather than all the way to the back.

However, Rousey does feel that after her WrestleMania 35 main event with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch that WWE took steps backwards from its progression. She later states that WWE has since course-corrected thanks to Triple H, who has taken over from Vince McMahon.

We can keep pushing farther and farther and help the next generations. There was a point after we had the main event of WrestleMania that I feel like WWE took several steps back, but now that Vince McMahon is gone and Triple H is at the helm, I feel we are taking steps forward again. I’m extremely encouraged by what is happening across the entire industry.

Rousey wrestled her last match for WWE one year ago at SummerSlam. She did make a few brief appearances at some indie events, and wrestled one match for ROH alongside Marina Shafir.