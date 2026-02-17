Netflix announced that Ronda Rousey will face Gina Carano on May 16 in what is being billed as a historic showdown between two of women’s MMA’s biggest trailblazers.

Rousey and Carano are widely regarded as pioneers of women’s mixed martial arts, and remain two of the most recognizable female fighters the sport has ever produced.

Speaking to ESPN SportsCenter, Rousey revealed that the bout was originally pitched to Dana White and the UFC, but the matchup ultimately found a home with Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions in partnership with Netflix.

Rousey explained that the idea resurfaced while she was nine months pregnant and watching an interview with Carano. According to Rousey, she felt Carano “didn’t look good” and had “gained an unhealthy amount of weight,” which motivated her to reach out.

“I always said Gina was the one person I would come back and fight. I thought, ‘she needs this fight.’ The more that I thought about it, ‘I need this. I need this fight.’ I reached out to Dana (White) and asked him if he’d be interested in it. It didn’t exactly work out with the UFC, but it led us to today,” she said.

And just like that, the comeback wheels were in motion.

The bout is scheduled to take place at 145 pounds.

Rousey (12-2) has not competed since her 2016 knockout loss to Amanda Nunes. Carano (7-1), meanwhile, has been out of action since 2009, when she was stopped by Cris Cyborg.