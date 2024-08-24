Ronda Rousey claims WWE was going to do a follow-up all-women’s WWE Evolution 2 premium live event, but only if she agreed to stick around the company after WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

The UFC Hall of Fame legend and former WWE Women’s Champion revealed the nugget of information during an interview with “Ring The Belle,” which was released via the official YouTube channel for the show on August 24.

“Well, they offered to bring it back for a second time,” Rousey said of a potential follow-up to WWE Evolution. “They said, ‘Ronda, if you stay after WrestleMania, we’ll have another Evolution in six weeks, and have you Becky as a singles.’ I was like, ‘I promised my family.’ First, I was saying, ‘Oh, I will only go from WrestleMania until Survivor Series. Then, Triple H convinced me to stay from WrestleMania to WrestleMania, and I promised my family, ‘Okay, that’s it. That’s it.’ I have kids, a husband, and a home, and I’m gone for weeks on end.'”

Rousey continued, “So when they said that, I was like, ‘No, I’ve already asked too much of my family. I can’t ask any more of them. I promised them this. I promised you I would stay this long, and I promised them I would only stay this long, and I’m not gonna keep moving the goalpost’. I ended up shattering my knuckle anyway like I got an extra little nub now, so I wouldn’t have been able to do it regardless, but, yeah, they tried to dangle that carrot for me, but I just couldn’t.”

The original WWE Evolution PLE took place back in October of 2018.

