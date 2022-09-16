WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Ronda Rousey spoke about her WrestleMania 38 matchup with Charlotte Flair on the latest edition of her Vlog, which included the Baddest Woman on the Planet calling the bout a potential cult classic. Rousey explains why her encounter with The Queen reminds her so much about the hit Davie Bowie film, Labyrinth. Highlights can be found below.

Thinks her WrestleMania 38 match against Charlotte is going to be revered as a cult classic much like the film Labryinth:

The first time I watched the match it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Oh.’ I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches.

Why she loves the film Labryinth:

When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ Later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. Re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.

