“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey did it again.

For the first few years of her fight career, the Women’s MMA pioneer would train for months, walk into the cage, the bell would ring.

And less than a minute later it would ring again.

On Saturday night, Ronda Rousey made history repeat itself.

The former WWE Superstar would return to the MMA arena for the first time in years on Saturday, May 16, at the Jake Paul MVP-promoted Netflix MMA event, taking on the original face of Women’s MMA Gina Carano.

And she won.

Fast.

Turning back the clock, Rousey entered the cage, the bell rang, and 17 seconds later, it rang again.

Ronda Rousey defeated Gina Carano via submission with an armbar at the 17-second mark of round one.

And with that, Rousey said she was off to make more babies with fellow former UFC fighter Travis Browne.

JUST LIKE THAT. RONDA ROUSEY DEFEATS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN LESS THAN 20 SECONDS. #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/XFZQQlz3NF — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

RONDA ROUSEY SUBMITS GINA CARANO VIA ARMBAR IN 17 SECONDS#RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/p7Yp8ux4lU — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano share an emotional moment after the fight ❤️#RouseyCarano LIVE now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/ybtEu5jge5 — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 17, 2026