According to PW Insider, WWE superstar Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown women’s title against current rival Natalya in a dark match following last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Rousey and Natty are set to face-off at next weekend’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle released a video on Twitter congratulating former 16-time world champion John Cena on his 20-year anniversary with the WWE, where he debuted against the Olympic Hero on an episode of SmackDown. Check out Angle’s full tribute below.