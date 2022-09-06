WWE superstar Ronda Rousey spoke about her current run with the company on her latest gaming stream, which included the Baddest Woman On The Plant explaining why she has been enjoying her non-title storyline, and why she feels like she doesn’t ever need a championship to get over, much like Roddy Piper. Highlights from the stream can be found below.

Says she has been enjoying her non-title feuds in WWE:

“Definitely, I guess. But also, I feel like I don’t need it. I have been liking my non-title run because Roddy Piper never really needed the titles to make him great.”

Wants there to be more storylines for the women’s division that don’t involve the title:

“I enjoy not having all my stories be dependent on the title and just having more storylines out there for the women. Everything for the women almost always involves the title and a lot of men have non-title storylines all the time. I’m happy to take some non-title storylines to give more storylines to the women in total. I like it.”

