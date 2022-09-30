Ronda Rousey is expecting a hostile crowd at WWE Extreme Rules in the City of Brotherly Love next month.

Rousey discussed the Philadelphia crowds during her recent YouTube stream, and recalled how they treated her in the past.

“It’s like a heel crowd,” Rousey said. “They’ve been a bunch of haters on me before. They can be really hostile there. … I don’t get excited, I get focused on a like, ‘Alright. Don’t let them mess with you,’ kind of thing. Sometimes they’re like, really stoked to have me, and sometimes they’re like, ‘Ronda is the anti-Christ and we hate her.'”

Rousey has performed in front of the Philly crowd just four times it appears. Her WWE debut came at the 2018 Royal Rumble when she confronted Asuka, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss after Asuka’s Royal Rumble Match win. She then defeated Nia Jax with Mickie James and Alexa Bliss as the guest referees at a non-televised live event on July 6, 2018. She had a promo segment with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins on the October 15, 2018 RAW from Philly, and had a promo segment with current WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon on the March 4, 2019 RAW, also from the Wells Fargo Center.

Rousey will challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules Match at WWE Extreme Rules in just over one week.

