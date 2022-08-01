WWE issued the following press release earlier today announcing that former SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended for her attack on an official Dan Engler following her loss to Liv Morgan at this past Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet attacked Engler after he counted Rousey’s shoulder to the mat even though Morgan submitted right before the three count. She will no longer be appearing on this week’s SmackDown due to the suspension. Full details are below.