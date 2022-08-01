WWE issued the following press release earlier today announcing that former SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey has been fined and suspended for her attack on an official Dan Engler following her loss to Liv Morgan at this past Saturday’s SummerSlam premium live event.
The Baddest Woman on the Planet attacked Engler after he counted Rousey’s shoulder to the mat even though Morgan submitted right before the three count. She will no longer be appearing on this week’s SmackDown due to the suspension. Full details are below.
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, Ronda Rousey has been fined an undisclosed amount and will be suspended.
An irate Rousey attacked the official after her SmackDown Women’s Title Match, claiming he missed Liv Morgan tapping out to the Armbar while he counted the pinfall.
Due to her suspension, Rousey will not appear on this week’s Friday Night SmackDown.
BREAKING: Following her attack on a WWE Official at #SummerSlam, @RondaRousey has been fined and suspended. https://t.co/6RKBL5ClDg pic.twitter.com/NyDVubzmbg
— WWE (@WWE) August 1, 2022