Ronda Rousey is pushing back against questions about her age as she prepares for her MMA return against Gina Carano on the upcoming MVP event streaming on Netflix.

Rousey, now 39, has not competed in MMA since 2016, when she suffered back-to-back knockout losses. Her long absence from the sport, combined with her time in WWE and her age, has led some to question how she will perform in her return. Rousey, however, made it clear she does not see age as a legitimate concern.

“I never hear Jon Jones’ age being brought up as a disqualifying factor,” Rousey said during an appearance on CBS Mornings. “It’s not like my ovaries are fighting. Why are we even talking about this?”

She pointed to Jon Jones as an example, noting that fighters in similar age ranges are not scrutinized in the same way. Jones, who will also be 39 this year, last competed in 2024, while Stipe Miocic fought into his 40s before retiring.

The fight itself is notable for more than just Rousey’s return. Carano will also be stepping back into MMA competition for the first time since 2009, when she lost to Cris Cyborg. Both fighters returning after extended absences adds an unpredictable element to the matchup.

Rousey’s comments reflect a broader conversation in combat sports about longevity and how age is perceived differently across athletes. While experience can be an advantage, long layoffs and physical wear are often seen as risk factors. In this case, both competitors face those same questions, making the fight less about age alone and more about preparation and adaptation.

Her response also signals confidence in her ability to compete at a high level despite the time away. Whether that confidence translates into success inside the cage will be closely watched, especially given the high-profile platform of the event and the growing crossover between MMA, boxing, and professional wrestling audiences.