WWE superstar and former women’s champion Ronda Rousey believes that Logan Paul should be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns at the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet discussed the highly-anticipated bout on the latest video game stream on Youtube, explaining how she would book it beat for beat, which includes bringing in Logan’s older brother, celebrity boxer Jake Paul. Highlights are below.

Pitches that Logan Paul should defeat Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel:

“I’m going to say this in the best way possible. What they need to do with Logan Paul is make sure he loves this and has an absolutely amazing time and wants to make this his home. Showing up and getting his ass kicked by Bray Wyatt might be what a lot of people want to see but it I don’t think it makes sense. Honestly, you know what, If I was booking it, I would have Logan Paul beat Roman Reigns. I would. For whatever plethora of reasons, he’s one of the biggest draws right now.”

Explains that Logan’s brother Jake should be brought in and they should take all the gold from The Bloodline:

“You want to be able to put him over. You want to legitimize him. Roman Reigns doesn’t have anybody to feud with right now. That would give Roman Reigns something to do and would actually elevate Roman Reigns to be in a back-and-forth with Logan Paul. You know when the Bloodline starts ganging up on him, if he’s having a great enough time, he’s going to call his brother in, even the odds, and you can have both of them. If I was booking it, I would make sure Logan Paul is having such a great time that his brother wants to join him too. You have to put over the new guys. You have to. If I was booking it, Logan Paul looks great, Roman Reigns starts to cheat, the Bloodline gets involved and Jake Paul comes out to even the odds and Logan Paul goes over. It would get people all pissed off, it would get both the Paul brothers involved, it would get them heel. You have to get them heel as quickly as possible because that’s what they are great at. That’s how I would book it. Then I would make them tag champs. I would take all the gold from Bloodline and give it to the Paul brothers, then the Bloodline fights to get it back and build to Mania.”

Why WWE should cater to the Paul brothers:

“My goals would be to make sure the Paul brothers have a great fucking time, you put them over hardcore and make it so they want to make this their home. They’re going to making less money doing this than those boxing fights. The only way you’re going to be doing something making less money with your time is because you love it more. They have to basically court them.”

