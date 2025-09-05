— Ronda Rousey has revealed that she refused to tap out to Becky Lynch’s armbar during her WWE run.

Rousey, who clashed with Lynch in the latter half of her first stint with the company, faced her at Survivor Series 2018 and again in the WrestleMania triple threat main event. She discussed the rivalry and more during her appearance on “The Lapsed Fan” podcast.

On the same podcast, Rousey refuted any speculation that she’d be fighting at the UFC’s planned White House show.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On refusing to tap out to Lynch’s armbar: “It was proposed that I tap out to her (Becky Lynch) armbar at Survivor Series, and I said, ‘My mother would disown me.’ Anytime anyone’s actually ever arm-barred me in real life, I’ve just let them dislocate it and I limp arm out. That’s why my ligaments are all f**ked up in this arm. So, I’m not gonna do it. Anytime anyone ever choked me out in competition, I just went out, and I don’t tap. I no tap motherf**ker. That’s how it is.”

On her MMA Rules match with Shayna Baszler: “Well, I mean, I love that match (with Shayna Baszler at WWE SummerSlam 2023) because, it’s funny, it was super over with all the wrestlers in the back. I’ve never got more compliments from more people. Yeah, that was more at the point where I’m like, this is for us. Screw you guys.”

On potentially fighting at the UFC’s planned White House show: “I’m not fighting at the White House. I mean, you know, after Mike Tyson being the biggest fight of the year, you never say never but I ain’t fighting at the f**king White House… Even if offered, I got better sh*t to do. My kid needs pasta (she laughed).”

— Real American Freestyle has confirmed that its second event will be held this fall. The promotion announced on Thursday that RAF02 is set for November 8th at Penn State University’s Rec Hall. Tickets will be sold through Ticketmaster, and the event will stream on FOX Nation, as with RAF01.

“After the love we felt in Cleveland, we knew we had to raise the bar,” said Chad Bronstein, co-founder and CEO of Real American Freestyle. He added,

“Penn State is more than just a wrestling school — it’s a proving ground. The intensity, the fans, and the tradition show there is no better place for RAF02 than the famous Rec Hall.”

The inaugural event, RAF01, took place on August 30th in Cleveland.

— Killer Kross recently shared who his favorite wrestlers were growing up.

Appearing on the “Casual Conversations With the Wrestling Classic” podcast, Kross was asked about the talent he admired most as a young fan and reflected on the stars who influenced him early on. He said,

“Diesel, Kevin Nash, Taz, Raven, Jake Roberts, Brian Pillman.”

Kross is currently booked for several independent shows following his exit from WWE last month.