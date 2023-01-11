Vince McMahon’s return to the WWE Board of Directors has caused a shockwave throughout the pro-wrestling industry.

McMahon retired back in the Summer of 2022 after several sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, but has since come back to assist in a potential sale of the company. While it is not known for certain if this is the direction, several to buyers have revealed themselves including a number of streaming services like Disney, Amazon, Netflix, and potentially even the Saudi government.

Top WWE star and former SmackDown women’s champion Ronda Rousey spoke about all of this on her latest Youtube gaming stream, which she revealed that things have become a little hectic since McMahon’s return.

If you haven’t noticed, everything’s a little bit in flux with the WWE right now. I don’t think anybody knows what’s going on with anybody this week, let alone weeks from now.

