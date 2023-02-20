WWE SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey is reportedly in talks for a Marvel movie role.

Rousey is currently in negotiations to play super-strong warrior Thundra in Marvel’s “Captain America: New World Order” movie, according to Michileen Martin of the Giant Freakin Robot website.

The Thundra character first appeared in Fantastic Four #129. The character is described as a “warrior woman and time traveler from an alternate future 23rd century” and a “powerful, red haired, amazon-like warrior from a matriarchal, technologically advanced future timeline where men have been subjugated by women.”

The next Captain America movie is scheduled to be released on May 3, 2024, but with Marvel shifting their release schedule to combat superhero movie fatigue, it was speculated that the film may be pushed back to late 2024 or even 2025.

Rousey has appeared on the silver screen on five occasions – The Expendables 3 in 2014, Furious 7 in 2015, Entourage in 2015, Mile 22 in 2018, and Charlie’s Angels in 2019.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler are rumored to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania 39.

