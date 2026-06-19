Ronda Rousey is taking a victory lap, and she made sure to take a shot at a top TKO/UFC executive while doing it.

In the weeks leading up to her MMA return under Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions banner, Rousey was outspoken about UFC Freedom 250, the White House-themed event scheduled for the following month. At the time, the former UFC and WWE star didn’t hold back, openly criticizing the card and stating that it “sucked.”

Now, Rousey has additional ammunition for her criticism.

Viewership figures released for both events show that MVP MMA1, headlined by Rousey’s return fight, outperformed UFC Freedom 250 in key metrics. Freedom 250 reportedly averaged 8.2 million viewers across the United States and Latin America. Meanwhile, MVP MMA1 drew 9.3 million viewers in the United States alone and reached 12.4 million viewers globally.

Following the release of those numbers, Rousey reacted on social media and took a direct jab at UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell.

“Lmao! Kiss my ass Hunter Campbell”