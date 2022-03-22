During the latest edition of her Facebook Gaming Stream WWE superstar and former UFC and Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey spoke about what match she’s excited to watch at WrestleMania 38, as well as how she is feeling before she challenges Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown women’s title at Mania. Highlights are below.

Says she hurt her mouth and is feeling slightly exhaused:

Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine. I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw. I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like crap. I’ve literally sounded like this all day. So tired, Po [Rousey & Travis Browne’s child] was so fussy on the plane on the way back and just, you know, SmackDown was a very physical day. I’m sore, I’m sick, I’m tired.

Says she’s excited about the possible Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes WrestleMania match:

Or the possibility of Seth [Rollins] and Cody [Rhodes]. I’m excited about the possibility. I never got to see Cody wrestle live. He left right before I got there.

